PAWS Animal Shelter receives $199 grant

PAWS Animal Shelter, Urbana, received a $199 Petfinder Cat Enrichment Grant from the Petfinder Foundation. Cat Enrichment Grants are awarded to Petfinder organizations for the purchase of toys to stimulate cats and make them more adoptable.

PAWS used the grant to buy a second exercise wheel for the cats in the shelter. The first wheel is highly popular, and the second wheel will give cats in another room a chance to experience the fun!

The Petfinder.com Foundation assists the 12,000-plus animal shelters and rescue groups that post their adoptable pets on Petfinder.com. A nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, the Petfinder Foundation helps adoption organizations find homes for the pets in their care through its Sponsor A Pet, Disaster Fund, Quality of Life and other programs. Since its founding in 2003, the Petfinder Foundation has given more than $20 million in cash and product grants to shelters and rescue groups in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

PAWS Animal Shelter posts its adoptable pets at www.petfinder.com/shelters/OH134.html.

