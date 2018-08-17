Pets of the Week

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) would like to introduce Dale as pet of the week. He is an 8-month-old Lab mix who came to us as unclaimed stray. Dale is a very high energy, playful pup. He would do better in a home with older children, due to no obedience training although he could catch on quickly. He does well with other dogs and seems to be house trained. Dale is neutered and microchipped and is current on all vaccinations: Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, Da2PPL, and Rabies. He has been dewormed and heartworm tested negative. Dale is current on flea, tick and heartworm prevention. If you would like Dale to be a part of your family, you must have an approve application, which is found on our webpage www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or you may stop by our facility and pick an application out.

The facility is located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Hours are Tuesday and Saturday noon to 2 p.m., Wednesday through Friday noon to 6 p.m. (All adoptions stop at 5:30 p.m.) For more information, please call 937-834-5236. Memberships are available that will allow you to have access to our 72-acre campus. You’ll be able to use the agility course, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility, and trails. An individual membership is $100 for the year and a family membership is $150 a year.

The Mixins & Fixins restaurant in Mechanicsburg will be doing a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of all proceeds going to CCAWL Please be sure to thank restaurants for their support.

CCAWL is looking for dependable, animal lover volunteers. If you are interested, please stop by our facility or go to our webpage for an application www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com. A list of needed supplies may be found on our webpage as well.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) would like to introduce Dolly as our pet of the week. She is a loving, 10-week old Tortoiseshell. This Torti has a great personality, is very playful, devoted, and typically independent at times. She has beautiful markings that make her unique. Dolly does great with other kittens and cats and is litter trained. She is spayed and microchipped, and current on vaccinations (FCRPP.) Dolly also has been dewormed and tested negative for FeLV/FIV. If you would like to have Dolly as a part of your family, please stop by our facility during regular business hours,

The Pizza Alley in Mechanicsburg will donate 5 percent of all sales to the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League. The CCAWL was created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehabilitation home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL also provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic that is open to the public.

Barely Used Pets (dog)

My name is Princess Suvie. I was living in an SUV this winter with another dog and 3 puppies. I tested heartworm positive and have undergone all of my treatments. They said I deserved a new look so here I am all shaved. They think I am a mini Aussie and Schnauzer. My adoption fee is $150. Won’t you come and see me? I got a 2nd chance to live because so many would not have given me the heartworm treatments. Barely Used Pets didn’t give up on me and I will forever be grateful that they took that extra step to save me. I would say they are pretty cool people. But now I need a pretty cool new forever person to love me. Please find a place in your heart and your home for me and I will be the best girl you ever, ever had in your family!

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesday and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Sugar Bean was found in a ditch in front of PAWS with her kittens in May 2012. All of her kittens were adopted, but Sugar Bean is still waiting for her family. Sugar Bean is a very sweet, loving cat. She just loves to play and is incredibly friendly when she gets to know you. She thoroughly enjoys being petted and brushed. She was tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV and is up-to-date on all of her shots. She has been spayed, so no more kittens! If you want a super love bug, adopt Sugar Bean.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com.

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

