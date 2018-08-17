Blue Heron Jazz performs Sunday

The Blue Heron Jazz Trio wraps up this summer’s free concert series presented by the Champaign County Arts Council. The trio will perform at Harmon Park in St. Paris at 6 p.m. Sunday. Music lovers are invited to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to the St. Paris United Methodist Church.

