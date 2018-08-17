M’burg business hosts Manitou Red Tour

MECHANICSBURG – The Manitou Red Tour is stopping at all four Apple Farm Service locations over the next month. The Red Tour event provides an opportunity to try the newest Manitou MLT multi-purpose telescopic loaders and attachments designed for the agriculture industry. An open house and free lunch will be held in conjunction with the Manitou Red Tour at the following Apple Farm Service locations: Botkins on Aug. 21; Covington on Aug. 28; West College Corner, Indiana, on Sept. 4; and Mechanicsburg on Sept. 11.

“We have been in business for over 60 years and have always worked to bring the latest innovations in equipment to our customers,” said Bill Apple, president of Apple Farm Service.

Manitou has over 30 years of experience in the agricultural telescopic handler market.

“We are thrilled to bring the Manitou Red Tour to Apple Farm Service,” said Lou D’Alesio, agriculture business development manager for Manitou North America. “The Red Tour provides an opportunity to demo a variety of telescopics and attachments, speak to Manitou representatives and schedule a remote demonstration.”

The Red Tour and open house event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at each of the four Apple Farm Service locations. The events are open to the public with free lunch from TIME. The Manitou equipment will remain at each dealership for a week following the event, and customers will have the opportunity to sign up for an on-site demonstration at their own farm.

For more information about the event or Apple Farm Service, visit applefarmservice.com or call 937- 526-4851.

Submitted by Apple Farm Service.

