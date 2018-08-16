Chamber accepting applications for Leadership program

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce invites community members to apply for its leadership development program, Leadership Champaign County. The program encourages participants to broaden their perspectives, enhance their leadership skills and learn from other leaders who are active in the community. Participants gain knowledge and skills that are necessary to be an effective leader in their community and within their organization.

The Leadership Champaign County program offers participants in-depth, “behind the scenes” looks at local government, education and healthcare, among other exclusive opportunities. Participants tour farms, factories and other local facilities while learning from business owners and community leaders about a wide range of topics. Hands-on activities throughout the program sessions encourage group collaboration and leadership development.

The program meets the third Thursday of every month September-May. Each full-day session features a different topic. Topics include Agriculture, History and Heritage, Education, Economic Development, Government, Healthcare, and Quality of Life.

Applications are available on the Chamber’s website at www.champaignohio.com/leadership-champaign-county and will be accepted through Sept. 5. For more information, call the Chamber at 937-653-5764.

Leadership participants from the 2017 class smile with the program’s “traveling trophy” after winning an activity last year. Pictured are Don Burley, Jenny White, Mechele Frost and Bryan Boyer. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_Web-15.jpg Leadership participants from the 2017 class smile with the program’s “traveling trophy” after winning an activity last year. Pictured are Don Burley, Jenny White, Mechele Frost and Bryan Boyer. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.

