Titus Walk/Run for Peace is Sept. 8

The Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund announced its 7th annual 5K and 1 Mile Walk/Run for Peace will be held on Saturday, Sept. 8. This year’s event will kick off at 9 a.m. at the Student Center at Urbana University.

The annual fundraiser is held in honor of Alicia Titus, the daughter of John and Beverly Titus of St. Paris and all first responders who serve and sacrifice for our communities and our country. Proceeds benefit the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund and Scholarship Fund.

Alicia Titus was a victim of the Sept.11, 2001, attacks. She lost her life as she performed her duties as a flight attendant on United Flight 175. In remembrance of Alicia, the Titus family, along with local minister Betsy Coffman, started Alicia’s Peace Fund housed at Urbana University a branch campus of Franklin University.

“The purpose of the Fund is to carry out the legacy and spirit of Alicia’s life by sponsoring programs for the university and community that promote and support a culture of peace,” said Bev Titus, mother of Alicia.

On Sept. 11, 2016, in celebration of the 15th annual 9/11 commemoration event held at Urbana University, the Titus family and Urbana Mayor Bill Bean announced a proclamation, approved by the Urbana City Council, establishing Urbana as the 140th International City of Peace.

The proclamation affirms that: “A broad-based network of Urbana civic and community leaders in the area of arts, business, community service (Helping Hands), education (The Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund at Urbana University), environment, faith, human rights, mental health, youth, veterans, elderly and wellness envision Urbana as a city where people come together to create a culture of peace for its citizens.”

The Titus family continues to honor Alicia’s life and legacy through ongoing events and programs that engender a culture of peace.

The annual Walk/Run for Peace is a fun-filled, family event with lots of door prizes from local businesses, music, post-race refreshments, raffle items, face painting and other children’s peace-building activities. To honor our first responders, there will be a presentation of a commemorative cross made from the steel of the WTC South Tower, presented to the team with the most participants. Last year the first responder award went to the Urbana City Police Department. Other awards will be given to the overall winners and the top three runners in each age category for the 5K.

Route and registration

Race Route: The race will begin at the Student Center at Urbana University, proceed to College Way past historic Browne Hall, turn north onto High Street, head east on Miami Street through the Monument Square, south on Main Street to Broadway, south on High Street to Freedom Grove, around the Memorial for 9/11 victims, north onto High Street to the east entrance of the university campus and finish back at the Student Center.

Registration: 5K Run, $25 prior to Aug.25, 2018 (includes T-Shirt)

1 Mile Walk/Run, $15 prior to Aug. 25, 2018 (includes T-Shirt)

Race Day Registration: 8:00 a.m., Student Center,

5K Run $30 (T-Shirt not guaranteed),

1 Mile Walk/Run $20 (T Shirt not guaranteed)

Online Registration: http://www.can’tstoprunningco.com or

Return form with entry fee: (to The Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund)

Urbana University, Attn: Stephani Islam, 479 College Way, Urbana, Ohio 43078 www.urbana.edu

Race Directors: John and Bev Titus (937) 663-5360, volunteers call or email at bjtitus11@windstream.net

This photo shows runner's in last year's 5K Run for Peace.

Proceeds benefit Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund and Scholarship Fund

By John and Bev Titus

Submitted by John and Bev Titus.

