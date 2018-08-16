Charitable organization dedicates memorial bridge

MECHANICSBURG – The sixth annual Fearless 5K will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Goshen Memorial Park.

Running4Life, the 501(c)(3) non-profit that organized in 2013, will unveil a memorial bridge and stone dedicated to Mayci Powell, a Mechanicsburg 20-year-old who lost her battle to cancer in March.

Mayci’s family will be in attendance as the memorial is unveiled at approximately 9:30 a.m. The bridge was made possible with a vision that started with Running4Life members and quickly became a community project with many volunteers and donations.

The Running4Life mission is to help children and their families facing life-threatening illnesses. Originally created in honor of Ellie Herdman, a Mechanicsburg resident diagnosed with Osteosarcoma at the age of 15, the project has garnered more than $100,000 for more than 25 local families dealing with expenses associated with such illnesses.

On race day, registration opens at 8 a.m. Pre-registration is $30 and includes a T-shirt. Registration on race day is $35 and does not guarantee a T-shirt. A Kids Fun Run will be held prior to the 5K race for children 12 and under for a $15 fee and includes a T-shirt, trophy and free admission to the bounce houses.