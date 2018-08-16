MHDAS seeks additional tax

An additional 0.3-mill, three-year property tax for Logan-Champaign Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol Services will be on Champaign and Logan county ballots Nov. 8, according to the Champaign County Board of Elections, which received the notice Thursday from the Logan County Board of Elections.

The Champaign County board on Thursday certified all issues filed in this county for Nov. 8 ballots.

Local ballots will include the following issues.

Countywide issues

– Champaign County Children’s Services one-mill property tax renewal and one-mill increase, creating final rate of 2 mills for five years

– Champaign County additional 0.3-mill, five-year property tax to maintain and operate a free public museum of history

– Champaign County 0.4-mill, five-year property tax renewal to maintain Urbana Champaign Senior Center

– Logan-Champaign Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol Services additional 0.3-mill, five year property tax for current expenses

City issue

– Urbana additional six-tenths of one percent income tax added to additional four-tenths taxed rate for total of additional tax rate of one percent

Village issues

– Christiansburg 4.87-mill property tax renewal 1.25-mill increase for final rate of 6.12 mills for fire and ambulance services for five years

– Christiansburg 3.5-mill, five-year property tax renewal for current operating expenses

– Mechanicsburg additional 5-mill, five-year property tax for roads

Township issues

– Concord Township 2.5-mill, five-year property tax renewal for roads

– Concord Township 1.5-mill, five-year property tax renewal for fire prevention and ambulance services

– Jackson Township 1.5-mill, five-year property tax renewal for fire prevention

– Jackson Township one-mill, five-year property tax renewal for ambulance services

– Mad River Township one-mill, five-year property tax renewal for fire protection

– Rush Township 1.5-mill, five-year property tax renewal for roads

– Urbana Township 3.8-mill, four-year property tax renewal for fire protection and EMS services

– Wayne Township 1.5 mill, five-year property tax renewal for roads

School issues

– Graham Local School District additional one percent, five-year earned income tax for current operating expenses

– Triad Local School 0.5 percent, five-year income tax renewal for current operating expenses

Fire districts

– Johnson Saint Paris Fire District 2.5-mill, five-year property tax renewal for fire protection

– Northeast Champaign County Fire District 4.5-mill, three-year replacement property tax for fire protection and ambulance services.

Local options

– Christiansburg General Store liquor permit

– Sycamore Market, North Lewisburg, liquor permit

– 559 Cafe, North Lewisburg, liquor permit

Board of Elections certifies Nov. 8 ballot issues