Event offers dog show, adoption events

Freshwater Farms of Ohio will host Dawg Days Weekend, Aug. 17 and 18, the third of the farm’s outdoor Summer Concert Series. The weekend will feature live music, accompanied by dining, a bar and family activities – including the first Dawg Days Fun Dog Show and Adoption Events.

The farm – home of the annual Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival – is located at 2624 N. U.S. Route 68, a mile north of Urbana.

A special feature Friday, Aug. 17, is a food tasting that will start at 6 p.m., presented on the farm’s Sunset Terrace by Chef Gretchen and her FoodSmiths team. Reservations are encouraged for the tastings, at 937-652-3701. The $15 food tastings fee includes the $5 general admission. And craft beer and wine tastings will be offered at $1 per ticket.

The tasting will begin with an antipasto display of dips, meats and cheeses, followed by four demi courses and mini dessert.

Dog Show, Adoption Events

The farm will be dog-friendly, as usual, but even more so.

At 5 p.m. Friday, local rescue/adoption shelter Barely Used Pets will have current adoptees for guests to meet.

At 4 p.m. Saturday, local dog rescue/adoption shelters Paws Animal Shelter and the Animal Welfare League will bring current adoptees for guests to meet.

Dog owners can bring their best friends for dog treats and a chance to win prizes in a dog show at 5 p.m. Saturday, including categories like waggiest tail, happiest appearance, best rescue or crossbreed and “the dog the judge would like to take home (but won’t).”

A pond will be open for swimming dogs.

The lawn area by the stage will be open for leashed, well-behaved dogs during the weekend.

General admission of $5 covers music entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m. both days, featuring:

Friday, Aug. 17 – The Seefari Duo will bring the soothing sounds of steel drums and dance-able island music to the farm. Tom “Seefari” Carroll, with his duo partner, singer/percussionist ijahmelody, is an internationally renowned recording artist. He has worked with musicians from Jamaica to Hawaii to Africa. Seefari’s repertoire includes authentic island sounds, such as Caribbean jazz, soca, reggae, calypso, salsa and world beat – and American classics with an island beat.

Saturday, Aug. 18 – Anna and the Consequences perform 1940s jazzy torch blues with sassy lyrics and sultry grooves.

Until 9 p.m. both nights of Dawg Days Weekend, the farm’s Sunset Café will offer pan-seared trout, fish and chips, shrimp, chicken, brats and cherry pie. Early bird specials will be offered 4-6 p.m. both days, for drinks and food.

For more information, visit fwfarms.com/concert-series and the Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival Facebook page.

At 6 p.m. Friday, Freshwater Farms of Ohio will host a food, wine and beer testing on the farm’s Sunset Terrace, shown here during the farm’s July food, wine and beer tasting. The tastings are part of the farm’s Summer Concert Series. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_FoodWeb.jpg At 6 p.m. Friday, Freshwater Farms of Ohio will host a food, wine and beer testing on the farm’s Sunset Terrace, shown here during the farm’s July food, wine and beer tasting. The tastings are part of the farm’s Summer Concert Series. Freshwater Farms’ resident dog, Piper, adopted from PAWS Adoption Center, is looking forward to Dawg Days this weekend, which includes a dog show and adoption events. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_PiperWeb.jpg Freshwater Farms’ resident dog, Piper, adopted from PAWS Adoption Center, is looking forward to Dawg Days this weekend, which includes a dog show and adoption events.

