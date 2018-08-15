A glorious day for golf

The Annual Bill Butler Champaign Open golf tournament was held at the Urbana Country Club on Wednesday. Proceeds from the long-running event are held in a separate account for any consumer served by CRSI who has unexpected expenses. In the photo, Leann and Dustin Wallen celebrate sinking a putt during the tournament.
The Annual Bill Butler Champaign Open golf tournament was held at the Urbana Country Club on Wednesday. Proceeds from the long-running event are held in a separate account for any consumer served by CRSI who has unexpected expenses. In the photo, Urbana Daily Citizen sports editor Steve Stout sinks a birdie putt on hole number 9 while teammate George Wilson looks on from behind. Wilson won a gold medal as a member of the U.S. basketball team at the 1964 Olympics and also played seven seasons in the NBA.
