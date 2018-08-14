Labor Day weekend 5K to benefit wounded veterans

The seventh annual Serve A Soldier 5K walk and run, to be held Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Sept. 1, in Urbana, will benefit wounded veterans and their families. The 5K will begin at 8:15 a.m. at the Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive.

Veterans and current members of the military can register at a reduced rate of $25. The fee for others is $35, which increases to $40 on Aug. 20. Those who register by Aug. 19 will receive a T-shirt. Registration for children under 10 is free (without shirt).

Runners and walkers can register online at serveasoldier5k.itsyourrace.com or at the Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St., Urbana (937-653-3741).

Serve A Soldier proceeds will support the Wounded Warrior Project, a national, nonpartisan organization that provides a wide range of services to empower and encourage injured veterans and their families.

Serve A Soldier sponsors include Projects Unlimited, Steve’s Market, Urbana United Methodist Church, Champaign Family YMCA, Paul’s Catering and US Graphics.

On Sept. 1, the race will start at 8:15 a.m., preceded by an opening ceremony at 8 a.m. to recognize the sacrifice of veterans. The course will be on the Simon Kenton Trail through Melvin Miller Park. Awards will be presented to the top overall male and female finishers and top three finishers of each age group.

For more information, visit the Serve A Soldier Facebook page.

Submitted story

