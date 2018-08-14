Precision Ag Day focuses on data management

On-farm technology has the ability to collect so much information on farming practices and crops, but what do we do with all of that information once we have it? Information is power and gives farmers the ability to improve and fine-tune every aspect of their operations. These adjustments can lead to yield improvements or savings on input costs that can add up to a better bottom line at the end of the year.

The challenge is learning how to use the in-cab technology, getting information from the tractor to the computer and analyzing that data to begin making changes. The 2018 Champaign County Precision Ag Day on Aug. 29 will focus on helping farmers understand and manage data through presentations and demonstrations from university and industry experts and a panel of farmers currently using on-farm data.

Two members of the Ohio State Precision Ag Team, Drs. John Fulton and Elizabeth Hawkins, will discuss the potential power of data management and data stewardship fundamentals. Equipment companies will demonstrate their in-cab technology and answer any questions you have about using it. Doug Wical with Sunrise Cooperative will give some advice on troubleshooting and talk about what is new and technology trends. Dave Scheiderer with Integrated Ag Services will talk about how to use the data from the perspective of a crop consultant and farmer. A panel of three farmers will also share what technology they have and how they are using the data to make management decisions.

The program begins at 8 a.m. with breakfast and time to visit with our exhibitors. The presentations will begin at 8:25 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. when lunch will be offered and additional time given to visit with vendors. Integrated Ag Services will have demonstrations and facility tours from 1 to 4 p.m.

Exhibitors and demonstrators include Civista Bank, Dallas Ag LLC, Integrated Ag Services (Ag Leader), Jamon Sellman Insurance, Koenig Equipment (John Deere), Ohio Ag Equipment/Ag Info Tech (Agco, Ag Leader, Raven, Precision Planting), Precision Agri Services (Precision Planting), and Tri-County Insurance. Certified Crop Adviser credits offered are 4 hours of Crop Management.

The event is free to attend with an RSVP by Aug. 22. Meals are sponsored by Tri-County Insurance, Integrated Ag Services and Sellman Insurance Group. It will be held at Integrated Ag Services, 24320 Woodstock Road, Milford Center, OH 43045. For questions or to RSVP email Douridas.9@osu.edu or call 937-484-1526. The flyer can be found at http://go.osu.edu/agevents.

By Amanda Douridas

Amanda Douridas is the Champaign Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator for Ohio State University Extension.

