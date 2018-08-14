Ohio News Briefs

Air Force creates board to review ‘active shooter’ reaction

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Air Force base is creating a formal board to review a chaotic “active shooter” reaction that occurred on the Ohio base after a 911 call to base security

A spokeswoman for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton says 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander Col. Tom Sherman has ordered the board to review the Aug. 2 scare, the response to it and any lessons that can be learned.

During a search after the 911 call, a security team member shot a locked door during a sweep of the base hospital as people on the base with some 27,000 military and civilian personnel were locked down.

Authorities have said the call came during training that included an active shooter scenario in another base area, but a link wasn’t clear.

Ohio high court upholds trafficked girl’s murder conviction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a woman whose forced prostitution as a girl was cited as a factor leading to her involvement in a fatal robbery.

At issue was the 2013 slaying of the girl’s Akron pimp and the wounding of another person in a robbery prosecutors say the girl planned.

The girl was charged in juvenile court and eventually had her case transferred to adult court.

The girl’s lawyer said a judge should have determined the girl was covered by a 2012 Ohio law that protects children whose crimes are related to their status as trafficking victims.

The court ruled 6-1 Tuesday to uphold the conviction, saying the judge’s decision stands because his failure to consider the law wasn’t objected to at the time.

Man convicted of murder in infant daughter’s death sentenced

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted of murder in the death of his 3-month old daughter who was found dead on a closet shelf has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.

A judge in Newark sentenced 26-year-old Ryan Mosholder on Monday after the Heath man pleaded guilty to murder and child endangering charges.

Heath police say Mosholder’s daughter, Bri’Anna, was found dead in an apartment in March. Licking County’s coroner determined she had severe head trauma, fractured bones and bruises all over her body. Prosecutors said Bri’Anna’s fatal injuries resulted from Mosholder striking or shaking her.

Defense attorney Andrew Sanderson said Mosholder’s addiction to methamphetamines affected his actions. Mosholder declined to comment.

Heath is roughly 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Columbus.

Officer shoots, kills dog attacking other dog

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati police say an officer shot and killed a dog that attacked another dog in a park.

WCPO-TV reports the incident happened Monday evening in Eden Park. Lt. Steve Saunders says the dog, which wasn’t on a leash, attacked a dog that was walking with its owner. Police say the officer shot the attacking dog after trying to use a Taser to slow it down.

No people were injured during the incident.

Police say both owners are cooperating with the investigation.

High court rejects petition for kidney dialysis amendment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected a petition to get a proposed constitutional amendment that would cap the costs of kidney dialysis on the November ballot.

The court ruled Monday that the petition campaign’s paid organizers didn’t fill out required disclosure forms before they gathered signatures. As a result, all 300,000 signatures were thrown out.

The Kidney Dialysis Patient Protection Amendment Committee was seeking to limit dialysis costs at 115 percent the cost of direct patient care.

Their amendment also would have required annual inspections of dialysis clinics and imposed a penalty on companies that overcharge patients.

The Ohio Renal Association, which supports providers of outpatient dialysis services, opposed the measure and called it “deceptive and dangerous.”

The deadline to submit measures for the Nov. 6 ballot was July 4.