Stalking scares circulate on social media; police, sheriff have no official reports

A number of social media users, primarily on Facebook, have been posting warnings about frightening experiences they’ve had lately in Urbana.

In the posts, female Facebook users recount being followed around in a local store by strange males or they report seeing a large, white vehicle with two males and a female inside “trying to grab people up.”

Although one of the posts states the police have been called about the incidents, Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell told the Urbana Daily Citizen the UPD has taken no reports of such conduct that he is aware of.

Additionally, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office provided this statement on its Facebook page regarding the posts: “The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office has been contacted several times with requests to verify the accuracy of recent Facebook posts, which report attempts to abduct women and children in the Urbana, Ohio area. After having contact with the Urbana Police Division, we find that there are no substantiated reports of abductions or attempted abductions. Please be vigilant of your surroundings and, if you feel threatened or note suspicious activity, contact law enforcement for assistance.”

Local police, sheriff have no official reports