Mechanicsburg preschool opening

MECHANICSBURG – The Champaign Family YMCA Mechanicsburg Preschool Learning Center will host a Registration and Open House on August 20 from 9-11:30 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. The program is located at the Mechanicsburg Christian Fellowship Church at 4401 Allison Road Mechanicsburg. The program is a four-star rated program that will run Monday through Thursday with Linda Coffman as the administrator and lead teacher.

The learning Center is a place for children to learn, laugh and play in an atmosphere with trained and caring staff.

The YMCA recognizes the importance of balanced growth and provide opportunities for mental, physical, and emotional growth through a variety of creative experiences. Children are encouraged to learn and explore at their own speed in areas that interest them.

The first day of the program will begin September 4, 2017. For more information, contact YMCA Child Care Services Director Sonya Stonerock at 937-484-3557.

Linda Coffman is shown with children in the YMCA Mechanicsburg preschool program