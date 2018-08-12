Tops in skill-a-thon knowledge

The intermediate swine skill-a-thon at the county fair had 5 girls with perfect scores who also got all the bonus questions right. This means they knew the meat cuts of a pig, types of grains, ear notching, breeds of swine, hog anatomy and breed characteristics. The girls are, from left, Dena Wilson, Lauran Bailey, Grace Forrest, Stephanie Selvaggio and Ella Forrest.

