Learn about history of St. Paris

On Sunday Aug. 19, at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum, Dale Thornton, who was born and raised in St. Paris, will present the history of that “warm and friendly town” founded in 1831. The presentation will include photos such as this downtown scene from Thornton’s collection. The museum is located at 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana. The society is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization that preserves, protects, archives and displays the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The Society depends upon donations and dues to provide a free public museum located at 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana. The museum is open from 10 -4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and from 1-4 p.m. Sundays.

