Ohio News Briefs

Sheriff’s office: Man found shot at mobile home park dies

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff’s office says a man was found shot at a mobile home park in Ohio and has died.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Raymond Baker was found Saturday outside a mobile home in the park in Union Township in southern Ohio when sheriff’s deputies and Washington Court House police responded to a call about an injured man.

Authorities say Baker was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Officials say his last known address was Portsmouth in southern Ohio’s Scioto (seye-OH”-tuh) County.

Sheriff’s officials say Baker the shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. No information was released about any possible suspect or motive.

The sheriff’s office and the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating.

Authorities ID man killed by police in confrontation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have identified a man they say was fatally shot by police after he emerged from a hotel room in Ohio’s capital city and fired shots at officers.

Columbus police say 28-year-old Montae D. Shackleford was shot Thursday in north Columbus. Columbus police say one of five officers who responded to the hotel received a graze wound to the leg and was treated at a hospital.

Police say officers went to the hotel after receiving a report of a fight involving a gun. Police Sgt. Rich Weiner says a witness told investigators the man fired at officers after stepping out of a room.

Court records show Shackleford was wanted on a felony warrant accusing him of abduction for allegedly dragging his ex-girlfriend into his car against her will.

Man dies after pulled from lake during Cleveland Triathlon

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a 75-year-old man competing in the swimming portion of the Cleveland Triathlon was found unconscious in Lake Erie and later died.

WKYC-TV reports USA Triathlon has confirmed the death of Oklahoma native Jim Hix on Saturday morning in Cleveland.

The U.S. Coast Guard says a crew saw Hix floating in the water and tried to revive him onboard a boat. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Hix won the duathlon national championship for his age group last year and has represented the U.S. at international events.

A cause of death hasn’t yet been determined.