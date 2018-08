Market Steer Sale

Andrew Lewis sold his Champion Cattleman’s market steer to a syndicate for $1,750.

Colby Watson, Senior Skillathon, sold his Champion Market Steer to a syndicate for $13,500 – the highest price ever raised at the Champaign County Fair.

Colin Hartley sold his Reserve Champion Scramble to Perry Show Cows for $1,500.

Ethan Litteral sold his 4H Champion Weight of Gain market steer to Sheriff Matt Melvin, Perpetual Federal Savings Bank, Maine’s Towing and Recovery, and Brice Hill Farms for $2,000.

Hadley LeVan sold his Reserve Champion Market Steer to a syndicate for $8,075.

Lauren Underwood sold her 4H Reserve Champion Rate of Gain to Perpetual Federal Savings Bank and Sheriff Matt Melvin for $500.

Levi Adams sold his Champion Scramble to a syndicate for $1,500.

Max Hoewischer sold his FFA Champion Rate of Gain to Sheriff Matt Melvin and Maine’s Towing and Recovery for $1,000.

Morgan Powell sold her FFA Reserve Champion Rate of Gain to a syndicate for $2,275.

Rylea Anway, 4H Intermediate Showman, sold her market steer to a syndicate for $1,875.

Taylor Ayars, division 5 champion, sold her Reserve Champion Cattleman’s market steer to a syndicate for $7,000.