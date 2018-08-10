UU welcomes students to new year

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, welcomes students back to campus for the 2018-2019 school year today.

Students will have a number of events to participate in throughout the weekend, designed to acclimate them to Urbana University and campus life before classes begin on Monday, Aug. 13. Move-in day activities include:

Dorm move in: 9-11 a.m.

Bookstore open 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Welcome Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. (Student Center)

New Student Gathering, 1 p.m. (Student Center)

Opening Convocation, 1:30 p.m. (Urbana University Stadium)

College receptions, 2:30 p.m. Campus Quad

Students returning to campus and the UU Class of 2022, which represents the largest group of incoming freshmen at Urbana in recent years, will return to a campus bustling with signs of growth and progress. Changes on campus include new signage on campus buildings, upgraded computer labs to accommodate Creative Campus technology, new STEM majors, a nearly completed athletic facility, and new wrestling, and acrobatics & tumbling teams.

The first week of Welcome Week 2018 will cap off with the second annual Blue Knight Block Party and Activities Fair. This year’s event, held on the square in Urbana, will feature music in Legacy Park, shopping, food, corn hole, and other fun activities.

Opening Convocation

In academia, the word “convocation” refers to a ceremonial assembly of the members of a college or university. Traditionally, academic convocations celebrate special events such as the beginning of the academic year or the anniversary of an institution.

Urbana University established its Opening Convocation in 2007. Steeped in academic tradition, the ceremony feels similar to a graduation ceremony and features remarks from faculty and staff who share their commitment to leading students in learning and completing the requirements for a degree from Urbana University.

Submitted by Urbana University.

