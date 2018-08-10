Posted on by

Dairy Steer Sale


Adam Cahoon’s 4-H Reserve Champion Rate of Gain Dairy Steer sold for $300 to Vernon Family Funeral Homes, Set In Stone Monuments and Judge Brett Gilbert.

Staff photo

Aubrey Horn’s Grand Champion Dairy Steer sold for $1,200 to a syndicate of buyers.


Staff photo

Gage Phillips’ 4-H Champion Rate of Gain Dairy Steer sold for $1,200 to a syndicate of buyers.


Staff photo

Kenny Stahler’s Showman of Showmen and FFA Showmanship Dairy Steer sold for $500 to Pullins Drainage.


Staff photo

Matthew Goddard’s FFA Champion Rate of Gain Dairy Steer sold for $500 to Vernon Family Funeral Homes and Judge Brett Gilbert.


Staff photo

Ty Thomas’ Intermediate Showmanship Dairy Steer sold for $300 to Woodruff Enterprises.


Staff photo

Wyatt Snyder’s Reserve Champion Dairy Steer sold for $5,000 to a syndicate of buyers.


Staff photo

Zoe Ratliff’s Senior Showmanship Dairy Steer sold for $1,750 to a syndicate of buyers.


Staff photo

