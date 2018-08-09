Posted on by

Jr. Fair Rabbit Sale


Brady Oder, Champion Brood Pair, Mini Rex, sold to Freshwater Farms and Ted and Karen Herndon for $250

Emma Violet, Champion Single Fryer, Californian, sold to Nancy Pemberton for $250


Jack McDaniel, Reserve Commercial Rabbit, Best New Zealand, sold to Champaign Dental and Dr. Dan Stowe for $325


Maya Ballard, Best of Show, Silver Martin, sold to Cardinal Pizza for $225


Nate Violet, Champion Meat Pen, Californian, sold to Champaign Dental and Dr. Dan Stowe for $250


Zane Errett, Reserve Commercial Rabbit, Californian, sold to Rush Concrete, Short Bus Catering, Robert Smith and family, Jerry and Renee Fannin and Bailey Tree Service for $375


