Jr. Fair Rabbit Sale

Brady Oder, Champion Brood Pair, Mini Rex, sold to Freshwater Farms and Ted and Karen Herndon for $250

Emma Violet, Champion Single Fryer, Californian, sold to Nancy Pemberton for $250

Jack McDaniel, Reserve Commercial Rabbit, Best New Zealand, sold to Champaign Dental and Dr. Dan Stowe for $325

Maya Ballard, Best of Show, Silver Martin, sold to Cardinal Pizza for $225

Nate Violet, Champion Meat Pen, Californian, sold to Champaign Dental and Dr. Dan Stowe for $250

Zane Errett, Reserve Commercial Rabbit, Californian, sold to Rush Concrete, Short Bus Catering, Robert Smith and family, Jerry and Renee Fannin and Bailey Tree Service for $375