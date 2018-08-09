Junior Fair Swine Sale

Oliver McGuire’s Grand Champion Overall Market Barrow was sold to a syndicate for $2,500.
Staff photo
Shelby Ritchie’s Grand Champion Overall Market Gilt was sold to a syndicate for $1,600.
Staff photo
Ethan Hodge’s Reserve Champion Overall Market Barrow was sold to a syndicate for $900.
Staff photo
Kole Bishop’s Reserve Champion Overall Market Gilt was sold to a syndicate for $975.
Staff photo
Caleb Martin’s Champion FFA Market Barrow was sold to Forrest Showpigs, AS Food and Suppy, Black Showpigs, Mixins and Fixins, and Woodland Farms for $650.
Staff photo
Dawson Rowe’s Champion FFA Market Gilt was sold to a syndicate for $500.
Staff photo
Victoria Ripley’s Reserve Champion FFA Market Barrow was sold to a syndicate for $1,000.
Staff photo
Austin Deere’s Reserve Champion FFA Market Gilt was sold to Mechanicsburg Implement and Martin, Browne, Hull and Harper for $600.
Staff photo
Cayden Prosser’s Reserve Champion Performance Market Barrow was sold to a syndicate for $475.
Staff photo
Camrin Rice’s Champion Scramble Hog was sold to a syndicate for $400.
Staff photo
