Junior Fair Swine Sale

Oliver McGuire’s Grand Champion Overall Market Barrow was sold to a syndicate for $2,500.

Shelby Ritchie’s Grand Champion Overall Market Gilt was sold to a syndicate for $1,600.

Ethan Hodge’s Reserve Champion Overall Market Barrow was sold to a syndicate for $900.

Kole Bishop’s Reserve Champion Overall Market Gilt was sold to a syndicate for $975.

Caleb Martin’s Champion FFA Market Barrow was sold to Forrest Showpigs, AS Food and Suppy, Black Showpigs, Mixins and Fixins, and Woodland Farms for $650.

Dawson Rowe’s Champion FFA Market Gilt was sold to a syndicate for $500.

Victoria Ripley’s Reserve Champion FFA Market Barrow was sold to a syndicate for $1,000.

Austin Deere’s Reserve Champion FFA Market Gilt was sold to Mechanicsburg Implement and Martin, Browne, Hull and Harper for $600.

Cayden Prosser’s Reserve Champion Performance Market Barrow was sold to a syndicate for $475.

Camrin Rice’s Champion Scramble Hog was sold to a syndicate for $400.