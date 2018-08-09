Posted on by

Junior Fair Swine Sale


Oliver McGuire’s Grand Champion Overall Market Barrow was sold to a syndicate for $2,500.

Staff photo

Shelby Ritchie’s Grand Champion Overall Market Gilt was sold to a syndicate for $1,600.


Staff photo

Ethan Hodge’s Reserve Champion Overall Market Barrow was sold to a syndicate for $900.


Staff photo

Kole Bishop’s Reserve Champion Overall Market Gilt was sold to a syndicate for $975.


Staff photo

Caleb Martin’s Champion FFA Market Barrow was sold to Forrest Showpigs, AS Food and Suppy, Black Showpigs, Mixins and Fixins, and Woodland Farms for $650.


Staff photo

Dawson Rowe’s Champion FFA Market Gilt was sold to a syndicate for $500.


Staff photo

Victoria Ripley’s Reserve Champion FFA Market Barrow was sold to a syndicate for $1,000.


Staff photo

Austin Deere’s Reserve Champion FFA Market Gilt was sold to Mechanicsburg Implement and Martin, Browne, Hull and Harper for $600.


Staff photo

Cayden Prosser’s Reserve Champion Performance Market Barrow was sold to a syndicate for $475.


Staff photo

Camrin Rice’s Champion Scramble Hog was sold to a syndicate for $400.


Staff photo

