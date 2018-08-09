Fair winners

Asher Daniels, Reserve Sr. Champion, Reserve Ground Champion. According to Daniels, this is the first time in Champaign County fair history a Nigerian Dwarf goat has won class over standard-sized dairy goats.

Caleb Martin, FFA Market Barrow Champion, Reserve Sr. FFA Showmanship

Ethan Litteral, Beef 4-H Rate of Gain Champion

Holton Thomas, Jr. Champion Holstein Heifer, Reserve Jr. Champion Jersey, Rookie Showmanship

Lane Blackburn, Reserve Grand Champion Market Turkey

Lauran Bailey, Grand Champion Market Turkey, Intermediate Skillathon Winner

Matthew Westfall, Intermediate Showmanship, Grand Jr. Doe, Grand Yearling, Grand Sr., Grand and Reserve Doe Overall

Max Ward, Market Heifer Champion

Wyatt Snyder, Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Steer, FFA Division Dairy Steer Class Winner

Kynze Henry, Reserve Champion Dress a Goat