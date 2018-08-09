Fair winners

Asher Daniels, Reserve Sr. Champion, Reserve Ground Champion. According to Daniels, this is the first time in Champaign County fair history a Nigerian Dwarf goat has won class over standard-sized dairy goats.
Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen
Caleb Martin, FFA Market Barrow Champion, Reserve Sr. FFA Showmanship
Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen
Ethan Litteral, Beef 4-H Rate of Gain Champion
Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen
Holton Thomas, Jr. Champion Holstein Heifer, Reserve Jr. Champion Jersey, Rookie Showmanship
Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen
Lane Blackburn, Reserve Grand Champion Market Turkey
Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen
Lauran Bailey, Grand Champion Market Turkey, Intermediate Skillathon Winner
Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen
Matthew Westfall, Intermediate Showmanship, Grand Jr. Doe, Grand Yearling, Grand Sr., Grand and Reserve Doe Overall
Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen
Max Ward, Market Heifer Champion
Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen
Wyatt Snyder, Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Steer, FFA Division Dairy Steer Class Winner
Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen
Kynze Henry, Reserve Champion Dress a Goat
Submitted photo
