Posted on by

Fair winners


Asher Daniels, Reserve Sr. Champion, Reserve Ground Champion. According to Daniels, this is the first time in Champaign County fair history a Nigerian Dwarf goat has won class over standard-sized dairy goats.

Asher Daniels, Reserve Sr. Champion, Reserve Ground Champion. According to Daniels, this is the first time in Champaign County fair history a Nigerian Dwarf goat has won class over standard-sized dairy goats.


Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen

Caleb Martin, FFA Market Barrow Champion, Reserve Sr. FFA Showmanship


Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen

Ethan Litteral, Beef 4-H Rate of Gain Champion


Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen

Holton Thomas, Jr. Champion Holstein Heifer, Reserve Jr. Champion Jersey, Rookie Showmanship


Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen

Lane Blackburn, Reserve Grand Champion Market Turkey


Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen

Lauran Bailey, Grand Champion Market Turkey, Intermediate Skillathon Winner


Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen

Matthew Westfall, Intermediate Showmanship, Grand Jr. Doe, Grand Yearling, Grand Sr., Grand and Reserve Doe Overall


Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen

Max Ward, Market Heifer Champion


Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen

Wyatt Snyder, Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Steer, FFA Division Dairy Steer Class Winner


Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen

Kynze Henry, Reserve Champion Dress a Goat


Submitted photo

Asher Daniels, Reserve Sr. Champion, Reserve Ground Champion. According to Daniels, this is the first time in Champaign County fair history a Nigerian Dwarf goat has won class over standard-sized dairy goats.

Caleb Martin, FFA Market Barrow Champion, Reserve Sr. FFA Showmanship

Ethan Litteral, Beef 4-H Rate of Gain Champion

Holton Thomas, Jr. Champion Holstein Heifer, Reserve Jr. Champion Jersey, Rookie Showmanship

Lane Blackburn, Reserve Grand Champion Market Turkey

Lauran Bailey, Grand Champion Market Turkey, Intermediate Skillathon Winner

Matthew Westfall, Intermediate Showmanship, Grand Jr. Doe, Grand Yearling, Grand Sr., Grand and Reserve Doe Overall

Max Ward, Market Heifer Champion

Wyatt Snyder, Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Steer, FFA Division Dairy Steer Class Winner

Kynze Henry, Reserve Champion Dress a Goat

Asher Daniels, Reserve Sr. Champion, Reserve Ground Champion. According to Daniels, this is the first time in Champaign County fair history a Nigerian Dwarf goat has won class over standard-sized dairy goats.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_AsherDanielsPRINT.jpgAsher Daniels, Reserve Sr. Champion, Reserve Ground Champion. According to Daniels, this is the first time in Champaign County fair history a Nigerian Dwarf goat has won class over standard-sized dairy goats. Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen

Caleb Martin, FFA Market Barrow Champion, Reserve Sr. FFA Showmanship
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_CalebMartinPRINT.jpgCaleb Martin, FFA Market Barrow Champion, Reserve Sr. FFA Showmanship Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen

Ethan Litteral, Beef 4-H Rate of Gain Champion
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_EthanLitteralPRINT.jpgEthan Litteral, Beef 4-H Rate of Gain Champion Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen

Holton Thomas, Jr. Champion Holstein Heifer, Reserve Jr. Champion Jersey, Rookie Showmanship
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_HoltonThomasPRINT.jpgHolton Thomas, Jr. Champion Holstein Heifer, Reserve Jr. Champion Jersey, Rookie Showmanship Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen

Lane Blackburn, Reserve Grand Champion Market Turkey
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_LaneBlackburnPRINT.jpgLane Blackburn, Reserve Grand Champion Market Turkey Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen

Lauran Bailey, Grand Champion Market Turkey, Intermediate Skillathon Winner
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_LauranBaileyPRINT.jpgLauran Bailey, Grand Champion Market Turkey, Intermediate Skillathon Winner Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen

Matthew Westfall, Intermediate Showmanship, Grand Jr. Doe, Grand Yearling, Grand Sr., Grand and Reserve Doe Overall
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_MatthewWestfallPRINT.jpgMatthew Westfall, Intermediate Showmanship, Grand Jr. Doe, Grand Yearling, Grand Sr., Grand and Reserve Doe Overall Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen

Max Ward, Market Heifer Champion
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_MaxWardPRINT.jpgMax Ward, Market Heifer Champion Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen

Wyatt Snyder, Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Steer, FFA Division Dairy Steer Class Winner
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_WyattSnyderPRINT.jpgWyatt Snyder, Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Steer, FFA Division Dairy Steer Class Winner Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen

Kynze Henry, Reserve Champion Dress a Goat
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_henry_dressagoat.jpgKynze Henry, Reserve Champion Dress a Goat Submitted photo