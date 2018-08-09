Ohio News Briefs

Another area code to be added for portions of state in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio says another area code will be added in some western and southern portions of the state.

The commission approved a plan Wednesday to add a 13th area code. The 326 code will officially take effect in March 2020 and be overlaid on top of the existing 937 area code that serves cities such as Dayton and Marysville.

The commission says all existing 937 area code users will keep their current numbers and area code. The 326 area code will be assigned to new numbers in the 937 area code.

Telecommunications officials say the 937 area code is expected to run out of available phone numbers in 2020.

Three-digit numbers such as 911, 311 and 411 will not change.

Police: 1 dead in crash involving heavy machinery

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in southwest Ohio say one person has died in a crash involving two vehicles and heavy machinery.

Police say the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in Reily Township. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police haven’t released the identity of the victim.

No further details were immediately available. An investigation continues.

Ohio Channel says its footage can’t be used in campaign ads

CLEVELAND (AP) — The head of Ohio’s government TV channel says Democratic gubernatorial nominee Richard Cordray shouldn’t be using its footage in campaign ads, but Cordray says he’ll continue doing it.

Cleveland.com reports a Cordray ad launched Saturday includes three seconds of Ohio Channel footage from a 2010 news conference held by Cordray when he was Ohio’s attorney general.

Executive Director Dan Shallenbarger says Ohio Channel policy bars use of the quasi-government agency’s video footage for political purposes, and it’s illegal.

Cordray’s campaign cites “fair use,” under which copyrighted material can be used without permission under certain circumstances.

Republican state Rep. Niraj Antani (nih-RAJ’ ahn-TAH’-nee) says he was denied permission to use Ohio Channel footage of his floor speeches in past campaigns. Antani supports Cordray’s gubernatorial opponent, Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine.