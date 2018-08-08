Flower Show winners

Abby Adams, Junior Division, Best of Show – Artistic Design
Cindy Dallas, Best of Show – Artistic Design
Kim Williams, Best of Show – Container Grown Plants
Gloria Schrand, Best of Show – Cut Specimen
Susan Dorsey, Queen of Roses
Shannon Stahler, Junior Division – Best of Show
Judge Doris Hager examines flower specimens during the open class flower show at the Champaign County Fair on Wednesday.
