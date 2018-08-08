Posted on by

Flower Show winners


Abby Adams, Junior Division, Best of Show – Artistic Design

Cindy Dallas, Best of Show – Artistic Design

Kim Williams, Best of Show – Container Grown Plants

Gloria Schrand, Best of Show – Cut Specimen

Susan Dorsey, Queen of Roses

Shannon Stahler, Junior Division – Best of Show

Judge Doris Hager examines flower specimens during the open class flower show at the Champaign County Fair on Wednesday.

