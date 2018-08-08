Serving up creamy delights

Urbana Rotarian Mike Terry concocts a milkshake at the Rotary Dairy Barn during lunch hour at the Champaign County Fair. Rotarians are among many service organizations that raise funds selling products to fair-goers each year. Funds raised in the service organizations’ barns, booths and tents support various community betterment projects, from Rotary Manor housing and July 4 fireworks to churches, sports teams and junior fair councils.

Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen