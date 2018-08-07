Mixin’ it up at the fair

Emmalee Cecil prepares her goat for a show during the Champaign County Fair on Tuesday. Wednesday is Youth Day at the fair with special activities at the grandstand for children and teens in the afternoon. The Pizza Eating contest will be held at 4 p.m. at the grandstand.

Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen