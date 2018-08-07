Senior Citizens/Veterans Day at the county fair

Annette Turner, executive director of Mercy Health-Oakwood Village, Springfield, helps distribute more than 1,400 lunches to senior citizens and veterans at the Champaign County Fair on Tuesday.

R.D. Howell of Champaign County enjoys the senior citizens free lunch and entertainment event at the Champaign County Fair on Wednesday. The event was part of Senior Citizens and Veterans Day at the Fair, which takes place every year on Tuesday. Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital and McAuley Center sponsored the luncheon and entertainment.