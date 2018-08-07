Children’s Art

Ribbon and Award Placing for Children’s Artwork
Children Age 3-5
Painting (brush or finger): Center for Creative Child Care, Kendall Thomas, Leni Rader
Drawing: Ruby Forrest, Amera Rader, Ayla Lensman
Collage (any medium): Tucker Campbell, Kynslie McIntosh, Owen Dallas
Collage (any 3-D medium): Rayne Jackson, Tenley Johnson, Kendall Thomas
Single Photograph (color/b&w): Leni Rader, Josie Robinson, Kolbie Crowder
Art with Nature Items: Kynslie McIntosh, Josie Robinson, Kadon McIntosh
Recycle Art: Owen Dallas, Ayla Lensman, Center for Creative Child Care
Painted Rock: Kolbie Crowder, Maggie Williams, Ruby Forrest
Best of Show: Center for Creative Child Care
Children Age 6-8
Painting (brush or finger): Cade Lensman, Kipton Crowder, Kenzie Underwood
Drawing: Center for Creative Child Care, Aubrey Johnson, Ava Meyer
Collage (any medium): Cade Lensman, Courtney Haynes, Kase McIntosh
Sculpture (any 3-D Medium): Addison Farley, Alexander Thornton, Aubrey Johnson
Single Photograph (b & w): Cade Lensman, Noah Robinson, Courtney Haynes
Art with Nature Items: Addison Farley, Noah Robinson, Kase McIntosh
Recycle Art: Cade Lensman, Kenzie Underwood, Aubrey Johnson
Painted Rock: Kaiden Bodey, Ella Stambaugh, Clara Forrest
Best of Show: Cade Lensman
Group/Class Project, Ages 3-8
Three Dimensional: Center for Creative Child Care, Leni Rader, Westin Bahan
Best of Show: Center for Creative Child Care