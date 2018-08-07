Ribbon and Award Placing in Crafts and Hobbies Contest:
Gift Wrapping
Baby: Nanette Butcher, Heather Hardman
Birthday: Michele Slone, Heather Hardman, Nanette Butcher
Fathers Day: Nanette Butcher, Becky Hardman, Michele Slone
Mothers Day: Becky Hardman, Nanette Butcher, Heather Hardman, Michelle N Comer
Holiday: Michelle Slone, Nanette Hardman, Becky Hardman
Wedding: Betty Jo Smith, Nanette Butcher, Becky Hardman
Best Of Show Gift Wrapping: Becky Hardman
Scrapbooking
1 Sport Page: Anita Evilsizor, Courtney Dingledine, Carol Zerkle
1 Baby Page: Courtney Dingledine, Kendra McClung, Susan Crowder, Collen Mc Neman, Lucinda Morgan
1 Wedding Page: Susan Crowder, Chriisti Haulman, Anita Evilsizor
1 Holiday Page: Kendra McClung, Jean Ropp, Cheryl Paxton
1 Vacation Page: Carol Zerkle, Kendra McClung, Courtney Dingledine
1 Birthday Page: Susan Crowder, Sheri Thomas, Jean Ropp
1 Heritage Page: Teresa Nuzum, Susan Crowder, Connie Moore
1 Fair Page: Susan Crowder, Connie Moore, Carol Zerkle
1 Family Page: Anita Evilsizor, Susan Crowder, Jean Ropp
Best of Show Scrapbooking Adul: Teresa Nuzum
Handmade Cards and Paper (Adults)
Happy Birthday: Anita Evilsizor, Victoria Durand, Teresa Nuzum
Friendship: Kendra McCLung, Victoria Durand, Anita Evilsizor
Get Well: Anita Evilsizor, Colleen McNemar, Victoria Durand
Thank You: Victoria Durand, Cheryl Paxton, Kendra McClung
Congratulations: Victoria Durand, Colleen McNemar, Anita Evilsizor
Happy Anniversary: Anita Evilsizor, Colleen McNemar, Kendra McClung
Happy Mother’s Day: Anita Evilsizor, Kendra McClung, Colleen McNemar
Happy Father’s Day: Anita Evilsizor, Kendra McClung, Colleen McNemar
Best of Show Handmade Cards: Anita Evilsizor
Gift Tag: Kendra McClung, Anita Evilsizor, Brenda Haas
3-D Papercrafted Item: Anita Evilsizor, Amber Hillman, Cheryl Paxton
Decorative Painting- Adults
Decorative Painting under 12”: Jeanette E Cook, Kathy Woods, Michelle N Comer
Decorative Painting Large: Jeanette E Cook, Kathy Woods
Tole Painting, Wood Small: Beth Easterday, Carol Zerkle, Jeanette E Cook
Tole Painting, Wood Large: Kathy Woods, Beth Easterday, Jeanette E Cook
Tole Painting, Slate: Carol Zerkle
Best of Show: Beth Easterday
Flower Arranging & Wreaths
Unique Arrangement: Jane Stimmel, Sarah Carter, Ellen Cordell
Spring Arrangement: Colleen McNemar, Ellen Cordell, Jane Stimmel
Summer Arrangement: Colleen McNemar, Sarah Carter, Jane Stimmel
Fall Arrangement: Jane Stimmel, Colleen McNemar, Ellen Cordell
Winter Arrangement: Brenda Haas, Jane Stimmel, Colleen McNemar
Spring Wreath: Brenda Williams
Summer Wreath: Colleen McNemar
Fall Wreath: Brenda Williams, Brenda Haas, Jane Stimmel
Winter Wreath: Jane Stimmel, Lois Rice
Special Occasion Wreath: Brenda Williams
Fabric Wreath: Vancrest Assisted Living
Best of Show Flower Arranging: Jane Stimmel
Trash to Treasure (Adults)
Any Repurposed Item: Bob Nichols, Casandra Beaver, Brenda Rutan
Any Repurposed Item: Dawn Lininger, Michelle N Comer, Patty Stewart
Pallet Creation: David Williams, John D Comer, Patty Stewart
Other Crafts & Hobbies Adult
Handmade Jewelry: Kirby Rader, Resa Priddy, Barbara Pope
Metal Work: Bob Nichols, Daniel Murphy
Mixed Media: Brenda Haas, Abby Broadstone
Stenciled Sign: Michelle N Comer
Wood Carved Item- Caricature: John Comer, Dale Campton, Daniel Murphy
Wood Carved Item- Realistic: Bob Nichols, Daniel Murphy
Woodworking, Small: Bob Nichols, Mark Zeller, Michal Thornton
Woodworking, Large: Mark Zeller, Lois Rice, Tammy Rice
Wood Item- Furniture: John R Mayberry, Jr., David Baldwin, Jane Stimmel
Mad About Mason Jars: Michelle N Comer, Serina Leistritz, Kiesha Warner
Beautiful Burlap: Mandy Crawford, Michelle N Comer
Ohio Proud: John D Comer, Robyn Riley, Michelle N Comer
Best of Show: John R Mayberry, Jr.
Children’s Classes -10 & Under
String Art: Kipton Crowder, Aubrey Johnson, Victoria Durand
Jewelry: Victoria Durand, Drake Lensman, Lily Marsh
Gift Wrapping: Victoria Durand, Drake Lensman, Lilly Marsh
Clay or Dough Art: Kenzie Underwood, Kolbie Crowder, George Slone
Holiday Theme Craft: Victoria Durand, Aubery Johnson, Country Haynes
Non-Holiday Theme Craft: Kenzie Underwood, Courtney Haynes, Victoria Durand
Chalk Art- Ready To Hang: Rayne Jackson, Victoria Durand, George Slone
Design Your Own Tennis Shoes: Addison Farley, Victoria Durand
Childrens Crafts, 11-17 yrs
Gift Wrapping: Paige Deere
Design Your Own Tennis Shoes: Audrey Larmee
Children’s Class – Scrapbooking
Best Friends Page: Victoria Durand, Mikla McClung, Hannah Dingledine
Birthday Page: Victoria Durand, Paige Deere
Crafts and Hobbies
Sports Page: Paige Deere, Victoria Durand, Sarah Beattie
School Page: Victoria Durand, Hannah Dingledine
Family Page: Paige Deere, Victoria Durand, Mikala McClung
4H Page: Victoria Durand
Fair Page: Hannah Dingeldine
Vacation Page: Paige Deere, Victoria Durand
Best of Show Children’s Scrapbook: Victoria Durand
Handicapped
Crafts by Handicapped Person: Hannah Gibson, Wyatt Larmee
Senior Citizens
Crafts and Hobbies (65 & older): Brenda Rutan, Dale Compton, Carolyn, Schornak
Professionals
Crafts & Hobbies (teaches): Thelma Loffing
Best of Show Overall: John R Mayberry, Jr.