Ribbon and Award Placing in Crafts and Hobbies Contest:

Gift Wrapping

Baby: Nanette Butcher, Heather Hardman

Birthday: Michele Slone, Heather Hardman, Nanette Butcher

Fathers Day: Nanette Butcher, Becky Hardman, Michele Slone

Mothers Day: Becky Hardman, Nanette Butcher, Heather Hardman, Michelle N Comer

Holiday: Michelle Slone, Nanette Hardman, Becky Hardman

Wedding: Betty Jo Smith, Nanette Butcher, Becky Hardman

Best Of Show Gift Wrapping: Becky Hardman

Scrapbooking

1 Sport Page: Anita Evilsizor, Courtney Dingledine, Carol Zerkle

1 Baby Page: Courtney Dingledine, Kendra McClung, Susan Crowder, Collen Mc Neman, Lucinda Morgan

1 Wedding Page: Susan Crowder, Chriisti Haulman, Anita Evilsizor

1 Holiday Page: Kendra McClung, Jean Ropp, Cheryl Paxton

1 Vacation Page: Carol Zerkle, Kendra McClung, Courtney Dingledine

1 Birthday Page: Susan Crowder, Sheri Thomas, Jean Ropp

1 Heritage Page: Teresa Nuzum, Susan Crowder, Connie Moore

1 Fair Page: Susan Crowder, Connie Moore, Carol Zerkle

1 Family Page: Anita Evilsizor, Susan Crowder, Jean Ropp

Best of Show Scrapbooking Adul: Teresa Nuzum

Handmade Cards and Paper (Adults)

Happy Birthday: Anita Evilsizor, Victoria Durand, Teresa Nuzum

Friendship: Kendra McCLung, Victoria Durand, Anita Evilsizor

Get Well: Anita Evilsizor, Colleen McNemar, Victoria Durand

Thank You: Victoria Durand, Cheryl Paxton, Kendra McClung

Congratulations: Victoria Durand, Colleen McNemar, Anita Evilsizor

Happy Anniversary: Anita Evilsizor, Colleen McNemar, Kendra McClung

Happy Mother’s Day: Anita Evilsizor, Kendra McClung, Colleen McNemar

Happy Father’s Day: Anita Evilsizor, Kendra McClung, Colleen McNemar

Best of Show Handmade Cards: Anita Evilsizor

Gift Tag: Kendra McClung, Anita Evilsizor, Brenda Haas

3-D Papercrafted Item: Anita Evilsizor, Amber Hillman, Cheryl Paxton

Decorative Painting- Adults

Decorative Painting under 12”: Jeanette E Cook, Kathy Woods, Michelle N Comer

Decorative Painting Large: Jeanette E Cook, Kathy Woods

Tole Painting, Wood Small: Beth Easterday, Carol Zerkle, Jeanette E Cook

Tole Painting, Wood Large: Kathy Woods, Beth Easterday, Jeanette E Cook

Tole Painting, Slate: Carol Zerkle

Best of Show: Beth Easterday

Flower Arranging & Wreaths

Unique Arrangement: Jane Stimmel, Sarah Carter, Ellen Cordell

Spring Arrangement: Colleen McNemar, Ellen Cordell, Jane Stimmel

Summer Arrangement: Colleen McNemar, Sarah Carter, Jane Stimmel

Fall Arrangement: Jane Stimmel, Colleen McNemar, Ellen Cordell

Winter Arrangement: Brenda Haas, Jane Stimmel, Colleen McNemar

Spring Wreath: Brenda Williams

Summer Wreath: Colleen McNemar

Fall Wreath: Brenda Williams, Brenda Haas, Jane Stimmel

Winter Wreath: Jane Stimmel, Lois Rice

Special Occasion Wreath: Brenda Williams

Fabric Wreath: Vancrest Assisted Living

Best of Show Flower Arranging: Jane Stimmel

Trash to Treasure (Adults)

Any Repurposed Item: Bob Nichols, Casandra Beaver, Brenda Rutan

Any Repurposed Item: Dawn Lininger, Michelle N Comer, Patty Stewart

Pallet Creation: David Williams, John D Comer, Patty Stewart

Other Crafts & Hobbies Adult

Handmade Jewelry: Kirby Rader, Resa Priddy, Barbara Pope

Metal Work: Bob Nichols, Daniel Murphy

Mixed Media: Brenda Haas, Abby Broadstone

Stenciled Sign: Michelle N Comer

Wood Carved Item- Caricature: John Comer, Dale Campton, Daniel Murphy

Wood Carved Item- Realistic: Bob Nichols, Daniel Murphy

Woodworking, Small: Bob Nichols, Mark Zeller, Michal Thornton

Woodworking, Large: Mark Zeller, Lois Rice, Tammy Rice

Wood Item- Furniture: John R Mayberry, Jr., David Baldwin, Jane Stimmel

Mad About Mason Jars: Michelle N Comer, Serina Leistritz, Kiesha Warner

Beautiful Burlap: Mandy Crawford, Michelle N Comer

Ohio Proud: John D Comer, Robyn Riley, Michelle N Comer

Ohio Proud: Rhonda James, John D Comer, Jeanette E Cook

Best of Show: John R Mayberry, Jr.

Children’s Classes -10 & Under

String Art: Kipton Crowder, Aubrey Johnson, Victoria Durand

Jewelry: Victoria Durand, Drake Lensman, Lily Marsh

Gift Wrapping: Victoria Durand, Drake Lensman, Lilly Marsh

Clay or Dough Art: Kenzie Underwood, Kolbie Crowder, George Slone

Holiday Theme Craft: Victoria Durand, Aubery Johnson, Country Haynes

Non-Holiday Theme Craft: Kenzie Underwood, Courtney Haynes, Victoria Durand

Chalk Art- Ready To Hang: Rayne Jackson, Victoria Durand, George Slone

Design Your Own Tennis Shoes: Addison Farley, Victoria Durand

Childrens Crafts, 11-17 yrs

Gift Wrapping: Paige Deere

Design Your Own Tennis Shoes: Audrey Larmee

Children’s Class – Scrapbooking

Best Friends Page: Victoria Durand, Mikla McClung, Hannah Dingledine

Birthday Page: Victoria Durand, Paige Deere

Crafts and Hobbies

Sports Page: Paige Deere, Victoria Durand, Sarah Beattie

School Page: Victoria Durand, Hannah Dingledine

Family Page: Paige Deere, Victoria Durand, Mikala McClung

4H Page: Victoria Durand

Fair Page: Hannah Dingeldine

Vacation Page: Paige Deere, Victoria Durand

Best of Show Children’s Scrapbook: Victoria Durand

Handicapped

Crafts by Handicapped Person: Hannah Gibson, Wyatt Larmee

Senior Citizens

Crafts and Hobbies (65 & older): Brenda Rutan, Dale Compton, Carolyn, Schornak

Professionals

Crafts & Hobbies (teaches): Thelma Loffing

Best of Show Overall: John R Mayberry, Jr.