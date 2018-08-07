Market Goat Production Results

Ribbon and award placing for Market Goat Production:
Doe Kids, 3 to under 6 months: Emma Violet, Doug Metz, Doug Metz
Doe Kids 6 to under 9 months: Cindy Westfall, Doug Metz, Isaac Blackford
Doe Kids 9 to under 12 months: Cindy Westfall, Hannah Dingledine
Junior Reserve Champion: Cindy Westfall
Junior Champion: Cindy Westfall
Does 12 to under 16 months: Cindy Westfall, Alexis Detwiler, Tracy Detwiler
Does 16 to under 20 months: Emma Violet, Emma Violet, Jennifer Basil
Does 20 to under 24 months: Doug Metz, Emily Heater
Yearling Champion: Cindy Westfall
Yearling Reserve Champion: Emma Violet
Does 24 to under 36 months: Cindy Westfall, Doug Metz, Jack Eggleston
Does 36 months and over: Cindy Westfall, Doug Metz, Jack Eggleston
Senior Reserve Champion: Cindy Westfall
Overall Reserve Champion: Cindy Westfall
Overall Champion: Cindy Westfall
Production Mother/Daughter Goat: Doug Metz, Bella Kauffman, Hanna Schwaderer
Production Mother/Wether Goat: Doug Metz, Samantha Schwaderer, Emily Heater
Carcass Market Goat: Dwain Hollingsworth