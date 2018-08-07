DeWine visits Champaign County Fair

Ohio Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine and his wife Fran visited the Champaign County Fair on Tuesday. The couple toured the fairgrounds, posed for photos with citizens and sampled the food fare, including pork chops. Mike DeWine ordered four pork chops at the Pork Barn.

