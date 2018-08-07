Ohio News Briefs

County reports 14 fatal overdoses in 5-day period

CLEVELAND (AP) — The medical examiner for the county that includes Cleveland says he and law enforcement partners are analyzing a “concerning trend” of 14 fatal overdoses over a five-day period this month, including four on Monday.

Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Thomas Gilson in a statement Tuesday says the county is issuing an alert to make drug users and the public aware and to encourage users to seek help.

Gilson says more analysis is needed to determine why so many people died from Thursday through Monday. He says half of those who died were age 60 or older. The oldest was a 72-year-old man.

Gilson says overdose deaths for all drugs in Cuyahoga County this year are projected to match the 2017 total of 727, which was the highest in the state.

LeBron’s Ohio school would welcome visit from first lady

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio public school that LeBron James helped create says it would welcome a visit from first lady Melania Trump, who broached the idea after her husband insulted the NBA star on Twitter.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports a spokesman for the Akron school district in northeast Ohio said Monday there aren’t any plans for the first lady to visit James’ I Promise School but would be willing to discuss the possibility.

Melania Trump made headlines when her spokeswoman issued a statement Saturday that said James appears to be “working to do good things” for children. The statement came after President Donald Trump on Twitter called black CNN host Don Lemon the “dumbest man on television” who made James “look smart, which isn’t easy to do” during a CNN interview.

Longtime Cincinnati journalist Jim Schottelkotte dies

CINCINNATI (AP) — Longtime Cincinnati Enquirer journalist Jim Schottelkotte (SHAHT’-ul-kot-ee) has died at age 88.

He had been in failing health and recently suffered a broken hip. He died Monday in a hospital.

Schottelkotte started his Enquirer career as a copy clerk while still a high school student. He then worked as a metro reporter, sports reporter, sports editor and managing editor (1976-‘82) before returning to the sports department. He served two years in the Army, and earned his undergraduate degree from Xavier University and a master’s in history from Miami University.

Schottelkotte is remembered for identifying and nurturing talented young journalists and for his news rivalry with his late brother Al, the city’s top-rated anchor at WCPO-TV.

He is survived by his wife Shirley and four children.

Homeless disperse from downtown camp after order

CINCINNATI (AP) — Homeless people living along a busy downtown Cincinnati street have dispersed under a judge’s order.

There were few remnants of their encampment on a rainy Tuesday morning, a day after the order was issued. A Hamilton County judge on Monday approved the prosecutor’s request for a temporary restraining order requiring removal of tent cities in the central business district. That order came after city officials closed the camp Friday to sanitize it, but homeless individuals returned with their tents soon after cleaning crews left.

Homeless advocates say they’re trying to connect people with resources and places to stay.

Some authorities cited drug and health issues in calling for removal of high-profile encampments near entertainment areas including two stadiums and an arena.

A hearing on Monday’s order is scheduled Aug. 20.

Cincinnati police hope new app will keep communities safe

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Police Department hopes its new phone app will help residents stay safe and better communicate with police.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac says the free app will provide crime alerts for each of the city’s neighborhoods. Eliot says residents can use the app to submit anonymous tips with photographs and videos. The app will include alerts for floods and road closures as well.

Isaac says many adults connect through social media. He says the app is an opportunity to continue building community relationships and

Cincinnati will continue using its “Fix it Cincy!” app for public service requests.

The new app is available in both the Apple App and Google Play stores.

Police: Body recovered from Lake Erie near beach

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — Police say a body has been recovered from Lake Erie near a beach in suburban Cleveland.

Euclid police say investigators haven’t yet identified the body recovered near Arcadia Beach on Monday afternoon. They say the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office will be working to determine the identity.

Police Lt. Mitch Houser says the body was severely decomposed and apparently had been in the water for “some time.”

Authorities say they couldn’t immediately determine whether any foul play was involved in the person’s death due to the condition of the body.

Euclid police and firefighters pulled the body from the water.