Fair winners


Jessie Haas: Junior level Poultry Skillathon
Camrin Rice: Champion Scramble Pig
Cole Pond: Supreme Senior Champion, Dairy; Reserve Champion Senior Dairy Showmanship; FFA Dairy Feeder Division Winner; Reserve Champion Junior Holstein; Champion Cheese and Butter Contest; Champion Senior Holstein; Reserve Champion Brown Swiss; Champion Holstein
Kaleb Pond: Dairy Feeder Junior Showmanship Champion; Dairy Junior Skillathon Champion; Junior Dairy Showmanship Champion
Kody Pond: Dairy Feeder Intermediate Showmanship Champion; Dairy Feeder Showman of Showmen
Miranda Lauchard: Champion Born and Raised Gilt
Miranda Lauchard: Swine Showman of Showmen
Morgan Richards: Champion Junior Jersey; Reserve Champion Junior Supreme; Reserve Dairy Showmanship
