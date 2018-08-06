Fair winners

Reserve Champion Pie: Baked by Cindy Oelker and purchased by Kizer’s Power Washing for $250.

Maddie Jenkins: Level 2 Cavy Skillathon Champion

Mallory Fannin: Level 3 Rabbit Skillathon Champion

Miranda Keene: Rabbit and Cavy Scholarship Award Winner

Nolan Smith: Level 3 Cavy Poster, First Place

Olivia Wilcox, Cavy Princess; Maddie Jenkins, Cavy Queen; Carsyn Thomas, Rabbit Queen

Sarah Preston: Reserve Champion Grooming and Handling, Intermediate D; Dog Care, Second Place; Dog Show, Third Place

Grand Champion Pie: Baked by Cassi Wibright and purchased by Ethan and Tori Hess in memory of Sara Hess for $200.