Fair winners


Maddie Jenkins: Level 2 Cavy Skillathon Champion


Mallory Fannin: Level 3 Rabbit Skillathon Champion


Miranda Keene: Rabbit and Cavy Scholarship Award Winner


Nolan Smith: Level 3 Cavy Poster, First Place


Olivia Wilcox, Cavy Princess; Maddie Jenkins, Cavy Queen; Carsyn Thomas, Rabbit Queen


Sarah Preston: Reserve Champion Grooming and Handling, Intermediate D; Dog Care, Second Place; Dog Show, Third Place


Grand Champion Pie: Baked by Cassi Wibright and purchased by Ethan and Tori Hess in memory of Sara Hess for $200.


