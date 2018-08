Electricity service suddenly ceased Monday night in the fairgrounds section of Urbana.

The Champaign County Fair closed early on a night when the truck and tractor pull normally keeps things bright and noisy late into the evening.

Approximately 1,600 customers were without power as of 9:45 p.m. This corresponds with an outage map available through Dayton Power & Light’s website.

The cause of the outage was not immediately known. Power was restored just after 10 p.m. to parts of the outage area.