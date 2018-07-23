City staffers help Habitat build

Habitat for Humanity Champaign County Ohio (HFHCCO) received support from city of Urbana staffers on the Habitat build this past weekend. Volunteers, from left, Chad Hall, Chris Boettcher, Doug Crabill, Mark Feinstein, Kerry Brugger, Joe Sampson and Brad Yost (in front) assisted with the completion of roofing, installation of windows, application of exterior blue board, and shed roofing. Habitat expressed appreciation for Brugger’s leadership and willingness to assist with HFHCCO’s 10th home. Coppertop provided sirloin burgers and fries while Patty Brown baked pies for dessert. Orbis will be HFHCCO’s volunteer build crew next week.

