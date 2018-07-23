Vintage boats shimmer in Indian Lake harbor

RUSSELLS POINT — It was another fantastic vintage wooden boat show at the Russells Point Harbor on Indian Lake this past weekend. Regardless of the not-so-perfect weather, the old-timers (boats) and their owners dazzled the tourists and visitors that showed up for to the 20th Annual Indian Lake ACBS Vintage Boat and Auto Show.

Beautiful vintage boats and historic cars lined the harbor and streets of Russell’s Point. It looked like a scene from the past at Indian Lake back in the 1930s or ’40s.

These old boats brought back fond memories of by-gone-days for many at Indian Lake. Boats just like these beauties once roamed out of this same harbor, some even offering 10 cent boat rides around the lake to tourists and patrons that had come up for the day to visit the lake and have some fun at the old Sandy Beach Amusement Park. They used to call it the “Million Dollar Playground” back in the day. Nowadays, ironically these vintage boats are worth millions collectively.

Many at the today’s show viewed the “show” boats from atop the recently restored Sandy Beach Bridge. The footbridge spans the length of the harbor and used to connect both sides of the old amusement park.

Today’s show was put on by the Indian Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society. The show was a non-judged event with a focus on sharing and showcasing the design, beauty and craftsmanship of these vintage watercraft.

Vintage boats flock to Indian Lake for the annual Vintage Boat and Auto Show. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/07/web1_DreamBoat.jpg Vintage boats flock to Indian Lake for the annual Vintage Boat and Auto Show. Photo by Ron Brohm