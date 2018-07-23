Ohio News Briefs

Jail inmate who escaped from ambulance back in custody

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — Police say a jail inmate who jumped out of the back of an ambulance in Ohio is back in custody.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Department says 22-year-old Joshua Bragg was at Cleveland Clinic-Medina Hospital Sunday evening when he unbuckled himself from an ambulance and ran away. Sheriff’s officials confirmed Monday that Bragg was back in custody but no details were immediately available on how he was caught.

Authorities say the Medina man was on medical furlough when he escaped, but they have not released details on his medical condition.

Bragg was previously indicted for possession of cocaine. Court records don’t show an attorney for Bragg.

The sheriff’s office, Medina and Medina Township police and the State Highway Patrol were among the agencies involved in the search for Bragg.

Trial date set for pastors accused of child sex trafficking

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have set the date for the trial for two Ohio pastors and a former county administrator accused of child sex trafficking.

The trial for pastors Anthony Hanes and Cordell Jenkins has been set for Sept. 5. Former Lucas County Administrator Laura Lloyd-Jenkins also will go on trial then. Lloyd-Jenkins has been charged with obstruction. Prosecutors say she interfered in the investigation of her husband Cordell Jenkins.

All three have pleaded not guilty.

The judge has denied a defense motion asking that the trial be moved due to media coverage.

Federal authorities say Hanes and Jenkins conspired to recruit teenage girls to have sex with them and shared photos and videos of the girls. A third pastor, Kenneth Butler, pleaded guilty in May and will be sentenced Sept. 12.

Police chief warns of fraudulent check scam through mail

NEWTOWN, Ohio (AP) — The police chief of an Ohio village says he was immediately wary of a fake check sent to him through the mail, and warns others to be aware of the scam.

Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan (SEYE’-nan) says the “check” for more than $1,800 came through priority mail. He wasn’t expecting money. WKRC-TV reports Synan used the internet to find out the payer was a fake, but the bank is real.

Synan says he called the bank and alerted them to the scam, but that there wasn’t much else he could do other than not cashing the check. He says cashing it could have exposed his routing numbers.

The police chief in the village just east of Cincinnati recommends using the internet to check out those claiming to send money.