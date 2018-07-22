Then and Now – Main meets Water

Now – 2018 photo of the same location. Presently the Fifth Third Bank is located on this corner. In 1951, the Urbana Manufacturing Company (Toys) was located on this corner and in 1959 Howard Supply Company was located on this corner. The Champaign County Historical Society strives to highlight historical people, places and events throughout Champaign County. We therefore ask that if you have photos of historical significance that you believe would be of interest to Champaign Countians, please contact us at 937-653-6721.

Then – Circa 1930 photo (#0545) of the B & B Service Station and Chrysler Auto Sales on the NE corner of S. Main and E. Water Streets. This Station provided towing service as indicated by the presence of a ‘towing vehicle.’ This vehicle could have been a modification of a passenger car with the addition of a towing crane.