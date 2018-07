At the Johnny Appleseed Museum tent during Art Affair, the activity was painting. Pictured is Samantha Kapp-Willison with young visitor Kasey Shaw. The annual event was held in downtown Urbana on Saturday despite cool, rainy conditions.

