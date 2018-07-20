Maze Hearing and Balance celebrates new location

The Champaign County Chamber welcomed Maze Hearing and Balance to Urbana with a ribbon cutting on July 12. Located at 848 Scioto Street, Suite 6 in Urbana, Maze Hearing & Balance is a full-service, locally owned audiology practice addressing problems of hearing loss, tinnitus, and dizziness. More information is available at www.mazehearing.com. Front row, left to right: Tracy Short, Roberta Yoder, Hannah Kilbride, Mandy Opp, Dr. Kristin Wilson, Dr. Heather Maze-Smith (Owner), Tiffanee Pulfer, Sarah Shirk, Chamber Executive Director Lydia Hess. Back row, left to right: Nita Wilkinson, Jenny Stanford, Andy Hershberger, Candace Watson, Jerry Osborne.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/07/web1_Maze-Hearing.jpg The Champaign County Chamber welcomed Maze Hearing and Balance to Urbana with a ribbon cutting on July 12. Located at 848 Scioto Street, Suite 6 in Urbana, Maze Hearing & Balance is a full-service, locally owned audiology practice addressing problems of hearing loss, tinnitus, and dizziness. More information is available at www.mazehearing.com. Front row, left to right: Tracy Short, Roberta Yoder, Hannah Kilbride, Mandy Opp, Dr. Kristin Wilson, Dr. Heather Maze-Smith (Owner), Tiffanee Pulfer, Sarah Shirk, Chamber Executive Director Lydia Hess. Back row, left to right: Nita Wilkinson, Jenny Stanford, Andy Hershberger, Candace Watson, Jerry Osborne. Submitted photo