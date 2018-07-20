Pets of the Week

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) pet of the week is Crosby. He is a 4-5 year old, Malti-Poo who was an emergency case by an owner who could no longer care for him. Crosby is friendly, active, intelligent, amusing and brings joy to your soul. He loves attention from people of all ages. Crosby is house-trained as well as cat and dog friendly. He is neutered, microchipped and current on all vaccinations including the following: Da2PPL, BiValent Flu, Bordatella, and Rabies. Crosby has been dewormed and tested positive for heartworm. He is on heartworm treatment and, if interested in Crosby, CCAWL will supply 6 months of heartworm prevention until retested.

As much as we all want to treat our dogs to summer walks, do not forget that hot pavement and sidewalks can severely burn a dog’s paws. Believe it or not, if the air temperature is 77 degrees Fahrenheit, asphalt temperatures can reach up to 125 degrees. So be sure to always be prepared when taking your dog with you to the next street fair or summer concert.

You can support CCAWL and get dinner as well at Frisch’s on Monday August 6, 2018 from 4-9 p.m. Frisch’s will be donating 20 percent of their sales to the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. You must stop by our facility for the flyer or ask for one via email. Our email address is champaigncoanimalwelfareleague@yahoo.com. YOU make a difference! Support a great cause and grab a bite to eat!

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) cat of the week is Tony. He is a 1-year-old, brown tiger who came to us as an owner surrender. Tony is a laid-back kitty who enjoys curling up in a cubby hole to take naps. He can be shy at first, but will be loyal once he gains your trust. Tony would do best in a home with older children who respect a cat’s personal space. He gets along well with other cats and is litter trained. Tony is neutered, microchipped and current on vaccinations, FCRPP, Rabies. He has been dewormed and tested negative for FeLV/FIV. If you are looking for a companion, Tony is your guy. All listings for cats and kittens at CCAWL may be found on adoptapet.comor petfinder.com.

CCAWL is looking for dependable, animal lover volunteers. If you are interested, please stop by our facility or go to our webpage for an application www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com. Also, if you are looking for a place to donate trash bags, bleach, paper towels, etc., CCAWL is accepting donations. A list of supplies may be found on our webpage as well. YOU make a difference.

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Hi! My name is Tao and I am a 1 1/2 year old beagle boy. They call me a Red River Beagle. I love to walk on a leash. I get along with other dogs and I really like kids…but I am not so great with cats. I am up to date on everything, heartworm free and they have me scheduled to be neutered. My adoption fee is $150 which includes my 2018 tags. I am still such a young boy and I just need a chance to be happy again. Please come out and let’s go on a long walk. I will tell you everything about me! Maybe, just maybe you will find a place in your heart and your home and be my forever person!

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesday and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m.,Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

Information submitted by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

