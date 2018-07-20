Ohio News Briefs

3 relatives plead guilty to laundering $3M from scheme

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two more Ohio family members have pleaded guilty to laundering $2.9 million from fraudulently obtained life insurance policies.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Columbus says 57-year-old Patricia Stevenson and her 30-year-old daughter, Candace Stevenson, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of money laundering conspiracy. Fifty-three-year-old Mitch Stevenson pleaded guilty June 28.

Prosecutors say Mitch Stevenson bought life insurance policies on a relative claiming the person was healthy, weighed 170 pounds and earned $133,000 a year. The relative was actually ill, weighed more than 400 pounds and was jobless.

Patricia and Candace Stevenson collected proceeds from the policies when the relative died. Prosecutors say some of the money was used to buy a $247,000 Bentley convertible.

Patricia Stevenson’s attorney declined comment. Candace Stevenson’s attorney couldn’t be reached for comment.

Ohio’s unemployment rate increases in June

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State officials say Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has increased from May to June.

The state’s unemployment rate rose from 4.3 percent in May to 4.5 percent last month. The rate stood at 5.1 percent in June 2017.

The national rate was 4 percent in June, up from 3.8 percent in May and down from 4.3 percent in June 2017.

The state Job and Family Services Department says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 7,900 jobs from May to June.

The agency reports job gains in leisure and hospitality; professional and business services; other services; and information exceeded losses in trade, transportation and utilities and in educational and health services.

The state reports the construction industry lost 2,600 jobs while manufacturing gained 1,900 jobs in June.

Man sentenced to prison over fake airport bomb threat

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio man who called in a bomb threat to an airport so he wouldn’t miss his flight has been sentenced to four months in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 40-year-old Dana Carter, of Dayton, was sentenced Thursday for his calls to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in October.

Court records show Carter made a series of calls saying there was a bomb on a flight bound for Dallas, Texas.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that flight ended up being cancelled due to the threat, and Carter was placed on another flight that left less than two hours later.

Carter has been ordered to pay about $7,700 in restitution to United Airlines over the cancelled flight.

Carter’s attorney says the fake bomb threat was a “foolish act.”

Event marks 155th anniversary of Ohio Civil War battle

PORTLAND, Ohio (AP) — The state’s history museum is marking the 155th anniversary of Ohio’s only major Civil War battle.

The Saturday morning event commemorates the Battle of Buffington Island, in which the Union army chased and then cornered a Confederate cavalry commanded by General John Hunt Morgan as it attempted to escape across the Ohio River.

The dayslong battle ended with the capture of Morgan and the end of the attack he carried out across the state known as “Morgan’s Raid.”

The Ohio History Connection and the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War are holding the event at Buffington Island Battlefield Memorial Park in southeastern Ohio.

Activities include a speech by a reenactor portraying Union General William Starks Rosecrans.