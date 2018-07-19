Ohio News Briefs

13-year-old boy shot in head from brother’s gun dies

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy received a gunshot to the head from his brother’s gun and has died.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t ruled on the official cause of death for the boy it identified as Joesus West. He died Tuesday night after he was shot Sunday inside his Cleveland home.

Cleveland police say investigators are trying to determine how the boy was shot.

The boy’s 17-year-old brother told police he was in the bed next to his younger brother and a gun he had found earlier was on his bed. Police reports say the teen said he rolled over while on his cellphone, heard a gunshot and saw his brother was shot.

Police reports say the teen called 911 and performed CPR until an ambulance arrived.

Armstrong Air & Space Museum sets expansion groundbreaking

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (AP) — The Armstrong Air & Space Museum in western Ohio will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion to the facility named for astronaut Neil Armstrong.

Astronaut Robert Springer and Armstrong’s son, Mark Armstrong, will be among the speakers at Friday’s groundbreaking in Wapakoneta.

Museum officials say the expansion will include a classroom with updated technology and space for educators to film programs that students may access online from any location. The expansion also will include updated exhibits including the addition of the F5D Skylancer cockpit.

Officials are working to complete the expansion phase by July 2019 in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The museum and Ohio History Connection will celebrate the anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s walk on the moon next year.

Owner of American flag company indicted on tax charge

CLEVELAND (AP) — The owner of an Ohio company that makes American flags has been charged for failing to forward more than $160,000 in payroll taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland says 51-year-old Richard Spencer was indicted on 15 employment tax-related counts Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Spencer controls a company called RS Sewing in Canton and classified some workers as independent contractors even though they are required to clock in and out and receive hourly wages. It’s alleged that taxes were deducted from properly classified employees but that money wasn’t sent to the IRS.

Prosecutors say Spencer was penalized after an audit in 2011 for improperly classifying employees as independent contractors yet continued the practice.

A message was left Wednesday with Spencer’s attorney.

Ohio legislative leaders, farmers: Cancel Kasich algae order

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Farmers and state lawmakers are urging Republican Gov. John Kasich to rescind last week’s executive order intensifying Ohio’s efforts to fight toxic algal blooms in Lake Erie.

WCMH-TV reports that House Speaker Ryan Smith, a fellow Republican, said Wednesday he’s disappointed such a major policy directive side-stepped the legislative process. House Agriculture Chairman Brian Hill, a Zanesville Republican, said Kasich’s directive will affect some 6,000 Ohio farmers.

Their statements came a day before the Ohio Soil and Water Conservation Commission votes on whether to direct Kasich’s agriculture director to declare eight watersheds in distress. A positive vote Thursday could force farmers to change how they manage fertilizer and manure runoff that’s feeding the blooms.

Kasich’s spokesman said the independent commission will make its distress determinations based on “indisputable science.”