The Champaign Feeders 4-H club held meetings June 3 and June 24, both at the North Lewisburg United Methodist Church. Both meetings focused heavily on necessary information for upcoming county judging and the fair. Members were reminded to prepare for Skillathon, and were provided with access to study sheets.

Members gave presentations at both meetings, as follows: Duncan Funderburg – Pig Diseases and Causes; Colton Thomas – Types of Tractors; and Leyna Fortner – Poisonous Plants of Ohio. Members broke into species-specific and non-livestock project areas to study and discuss their projects and animals.

The last indoor meeting before fair set up was July 15 at 6 p.m. Adviser Ken Ford discussed Skillathon requirements and other judging and fair demands. Presentations at this meeting were given by: Travis Culp – Seat Belt Safety; Evan Culp – Do Not Play With Fire or Matches; Madi Bruce – Space Requirements for Pigpens; and Ava Phillips – Caring for Animals. Mr. Ford reminded members that judging for miscellaneous projects and Skillathon for Agricultural projects would take place that week, and that the schedule could be found online. He also reminded members that pictures of themselves with their projects are required to be included with judging sheets. The club discussed how to decorate the fair booth. Madi Bruce led recreation. The meeting was adjourned.

The club’s next meeting is on Tuesday, July 31, at 6 p.m., at the swine barn at the fairgrounds. Fair booth set up will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 1.