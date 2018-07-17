Ohio News Briefs

Son of Greek billionaire found dead in Cleveland hotel room

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say cocaine was found in a Cleveland hotel room where the son of a Greek billionaire died.

Cleveland.com reports 34-year-old Socrates S. Kokkalis was found dead at a downtown Marriott Hotel on Saturday afternoon. His father, Socrates P. Kokkalis Sr., is the founder of a Greek telecommunications company and the chairman of the Greek soccer team Olympiacos. His son was the team’s vice president.

A police report said three baggies of cocaine were found in the younger Kakkalis’ room. The report says it appeared he died about 12 hours before his body was found.

The Cleveland police drug overdose death unit is investigating.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine a cause of death.

Teen to be tried as an adult in pizza driver slaying

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A 16-year-old boy who is charged in the fatal shooting of a woman delivering pizzas in Ohio will be tried as an adult.

A judge made the ruling Monday against the teen charged with aggravated robbery and murder in connection with the death of 28-year-old Sadari Knighten.

Police say Knighten was killed in June near downtown Toledo while making her last delivery of the day. She was shot once in the chest and died at a hospital.

Police say the teen made off with only 75 cents.

WTOL-TV reports Knighten’s mother says she forgives the teen and hopes he turns his life around.

The teen’s mother declined to comment after the hearing.

1 killed, 1 injured after car slams into Walmart store

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — Police say a car crashed into a Walmart in Ohio, killing one person and injuring another.

Mentor spokesman Ante Logarusic says the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday when the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu hit two people in front of a Mentor store entrance and crashed into a wall.

A woman who was struck went into cardiac arrest and died at a nearby hospital. Officials say a Walmart worker who uses a wheelchair was also struck and suffered minor injuries.

The car’s driver has been hospitalized for minor injuries.

The identities of those involved in the crash have not been released.

The Walmart sustained minor damage and will remain open.

Clerk accused of leaking search warrants pleads guilty

CINCINNATI (AP) — A longtime clerk of courts employee in Ohio who was accused of leaking search warrants and warning potential law enforcement targets has pleaded guilty.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Yakyma Boyd entered her plea Monday to felony charges of bribery and tampering with evidence. She is expected to receive a six-month prison sentence as part of a deal with prosecutors.

The 45-year-old woman worked for the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts office for 22 years, and prosecutors say she affected an unknown number of cases.

Officials say she was paid about $1,000 per search warrant that she shared.

Boyd’s attorney says his client was treated “more than fairly.”

Prosecutors have also charged 49-year-old Ernest Bryant in the case. He is due on court Aug. 2.

Ex-auditor convicted of bribery seeks reduced sentence

CLEVELAND (AP) — A former elected county official in Cleveland who pleaded guilty to bribery in a federal investigation of public corruption and was sentenced in 2010 to 22 years in prison is seeking a reduction in his sentence.

Cleveland.com reports former Cuyahoga County Auditor Frank Russo has asked a federal judge for a hearing where he can argue for a sentence reduction.

The 68-year-old Democrat admitted taking more than $1 million in bribes in exchange for steering county government contracts and hiring political cronies.

Russo is in a prison with a medical facility in Devens, Massachusetts. His attorney’s motion requesting the hearing says Russo has “serious and ongoing medical issues, arising complications and the need for life-saving equipment.”

A message seeking comment was left Monday at the federal prosecutor’s office.