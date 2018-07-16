Perpetual reports third quarter results

Perpetual Federal Savings reports fiscal third quarter net income of $1.53 million, or basic and diluted earnings per share of 62 cents, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to net income of $1.35 million, or basic and diluted earnings per share of 54 cents for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2018, the Savings Bank reported $4.42 million of net income, or $1.79 per share of basic and diluted earnings, compared to $3.89 million of net income, or $1.57 per share of basic and diluted earnings for the nine months ended June 30, 2017.

Total assets increased to $400.9 million at June 30, 2018. Total shareholders’ equity increased to $71.5 million at June 30, 2018, due to net income less dividends paid. The Savings Bank’s capital ratios remain in excess of those required to be considered well-capitalized under U.S. banking regulations.

Submitted story

Information from Perpetual.

Information from Perpetual.