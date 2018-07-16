Renacci meets with voters

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Jim Renacci flew into Grimes Field in Urbana on Saturday, July 14. Renacci met with voters and ate breakfast at the Airport Cafe before driving to the Logan County Fair. Renacci is challenging incumbent Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, on the November ballot.

